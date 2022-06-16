Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is coming to Steam on June 17 (aka tomorrow), and it’ll feature compatibility with the Steam Deck. Square Enix made the announcement during today’s Final Fantasy VII Anniversary Celebration event.

Final Fantasy VII Remake first debuted for PlayStation 4 back in 2020. PlayStation 5 and PC versions followed in 2021 via the Intergrade version, which added new story content focusing on Yuffie.

While the game has already been available on PC on the Epic Games Store, coming to Steam brings it the PC’s most popular digital storefront.