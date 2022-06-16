Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Blizzard already revealed that Overwatch 2 will be free-to-play when it launches in early access on October 4. Now we have some clarification on how monetization will work and when we can expect content updates.

While the original Overwatch used loot boxes for monetization, which players could either buy or earn through play, Overwatch 2 will have battle passes. It’ll also have an in-game shop where you can directly purchase items.

These items will include weapon charms, a new cosmetic for Overwatch 2. New cosmetics will release every nine weeks as part of seasonal events.

Blizzard has also revealed a roadmap for Overwatch 2, which you can see below.

Overwatch 2 roadmap.

The game’s first season starts with the early access launch on October 4. It includes three new heroes — Sojourn, Junker Queen, and an unannounced support hero — along with six new maps and the series’ first mythic skin — a new character cosmetic even more unique than the current legendary skins — and more.

The second season will start on December 6. It’ll add a new tank hero, a new map, over 30 new skins, another new mythic skin, and a new battle pass.

Blizzard notes that players should expect to see a new hero release about every other season after Season 2. It plans to add about 3 heroes a year. At some point in 2023, the game will also start rolling out its new PvE co-op mode.