Cloud infrastructure provider Radian Arc announced it’s partnering with accessory manufacturer Aksys to bundle low-latency controllers with the Blacknut cloud gaming platform. With this partnership, it plans to offer the two together as a telecom companies around the world.

Aksys brings its Shaks gamepad to the bundle, a low-latency wireless controller. Radian Arc would offer three different bundles, each with access to the Blacknut platform. One would be bundled with a set-top box, another would be bundled with mobile phones, and the third would be a standalone retail product.

David Cook, Radian Arc’s CEO, said in a statement, “A hardware partner like Shaks is essential to providing high-quality, consistent cloud gaming across telecommunications providers. It also helps to replicate the classic feel of a home console or handheld gamepad for customers. Our partnership with SHAKS eliminates disparities in latency and input delay among other controllers, making it an integral part of Radian Arc and Blacknut’s service offerings.”

KJ Yoo, CEO of Aksys, added, “We are delighted to partner with Radian Arc and Blacknut in this bundle package for cloud gaming. We bring a wealth of experience to optimize latency across multiple devices and platforms such as OS, in partnership with Qualcomm Technologies, and are confident to provide console-grade gameplay wirelessly over cloud-based.”