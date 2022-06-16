Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Scopely revealed its new mobile game, a medieval fantasy title called Kingdom Maker. The free-to-play game is an RTS/RPG/MMO hybrid, and it launches today on the App Store and Google Play.

Kingdom Maker is a stylized fantasy world in which players attempt to build their kingdoms through combat, conquest and diplomacy. Players will have noble families under their command who “can be used for combat, dungeon exploration, romance and mischief.” They can partake of city building, or just go on a crusade in real-time battles with customizable armies.

Steve Huff, president of games at Scopely, said in a statement, “The game is a refreshing take on 4X and an excellent complement to our diverse portfolio of engaging, dynamic titles. The original world within Kingdom Maker brings a sense of humor to the strategy genre, enables an unrivaled degree of personalization and delivers deviously exhilarating medieval fun to players everywhere.”

Kingdom Maker was developed by Global Worldwide in partnership with Scopely. It joins Scopely’s library of mobile titles, which includes Star Trek: Fleet Command and Marvel Strike Force.