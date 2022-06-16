Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Sensor Tower published a report on the popularity of Netflix’s mobile games since the streaming company launched them last year. According to the report, Netflix games have generated over 13 million downloads globally.

The most popular month for the platform (at least in terms of game downloads) was December 2021, which had 2.3 million downloads. Incidentally, this is also the month Netflix’s second-most popular game was launched, Asphalt Xtreme. This racing title is exclusive to the streaming service following its shutdown on other mobile stores last September.

Netflix’s mobile gaming endeavor is less than a year old, with the first games having launched last November. Since then, it has launched 24 titles on its mobile app, with several more on the horizon. These include ports of games already launched on other platforms, indie titles, and games based on its licensed properties.

The last appear to have been particularly enticing to Netflix’s audience, as the release of the fourth season of Stranger Things saw a corresponding uptick in downloads for the licensed mobile titles. Stranger Things 1984 is currently Netflix’s most popular game.