Bandai Namco is launching a new wearable for kids that combines gaming and exercise. It’s an “Inter-Active Band” aimed at changing the way kids play.

Launching this summer, Vital Hero comes from Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America as the first wave of Vital Hero bands. It features one unique Digital Monster per band, and a roster of Digital Monsters kids can collect to extend their play.

It has a full-color LED display screen and built-in vital activity monitor. The Vital Hero band prompts

daily activities with a range of missions to complete such as shadow boxing, squatting, sprint challenges,

walking a certain amount of steps, and many more.

Each mission and daily activity evolves your Digital Monster, makes them stronger, prompts you into battles, and provides endless fun in solo play or with friends.

“The Vital Hero band combines gaming and staying active in a fun, new, and engaging way for kids of all

ages,” says Selah Estrada, senior brand strategy marketing manager at Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles

America, in a statement. “We’re living in times where kids are more tech-savvy than ever and gamification is the new way to play.”

Wearing the Vital Hero band, players can have their leveled up Digital Monster battle in device or on

their friends device using a VS memory chip for transferring your character to their screen for an epic

showdown. The Vital Hero can also be activated at NFC (Near Field Connection) touch points such as, tap to pay stations, ID card readers, and more. In the future, there will be two apps available where kids can

battle in online PVP championships and store their collection of Digital Monsters.

Pre-sales for the Vital Hero begin today on Amazon.com, available in black and blue versions. Priced at

$65, each band offers a full ecosystem of play for continued use and fun. On iOS or Android, you can collect and store your evolved Digital Monsters in the VB Lab Smart phone app.

Vital Hero players looking for more characters to collect and train can expand their roster with Digital

Monster Dim Card Sets, with three set options featuring two characters in each that can evolve into over 15 different types of forms. Priced at $20, these Dim Cards are available for pre-sales at Target and

Amazon.com.