Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Fall Guys today launches on several new platforms as part of its new free-to-play update. The game is now available on Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, PS5 and the Epic Game Store.

In addition to the console launches, Fall Guys is undergoing a big change. The game is now free-to-play, with a season pass system, and will also have cross-play and cross-progression. It also has a new form of currency, with which gamers can purchase said season pass.

Fall Guys players who purchased the game will also receive a Legacy Pack, which includes the Season 1 season pass and a handful of cosmetics. The game itself is also receiving some updates, including new obstacles in the form of jump ropes, blast balls and bouncy floors.

As part of this update, one platform is losing the game: Fall Guys has been delisted on Steam. Those who own the game there can still download and play it, but it’s no longer available to buy. Given that developer Mediatonic is now owned by Epic, this is not such a surprise.