The Metaverse Standards Forum is announcing that it will attempt to create standards for industries to create an open, interoperable, and inclusive metaverse.

It is an effort to ensure that the metaverse, which is viewed as the next generation of computing that can bring us a spatial internet experience, will not be a closed ecosystem ruled by one company or a small group of companies who can extract a toll on developers and users.

The Khronos Group, which sets standards for 3D technologies, has come together with groups that include the Web3D Consortium, the World Wide Web Consortium and the XR Association (XRA) to oversee the process of creating the standards, or the rules of the road for the metaverse, the universe of virtual worlds that are all interconnected, like in novels such as Snow Crash and Ready Player One.

Once viewed as science fiction, the metaverse is now viewed as the future of gaming, entertainment, brands, ecommerce, and enterprises.

Last week, Neal Stephenson, who wrote Snow Crash three decades ago, announced a company dubbed Lamina1 that is building blockchain technology for the open metaverse. And McKinsey & Co. said that it expects the metaverse to be valued at $5 trillion by 2030. While the sci-fi novels have warned us about the possible dystopian metaverse, the industries are clearly concerned that a single company could monopolize the metaverse.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has been concerned enough about this threat of monopoly that he has sued Apple and Google, and others are wary about the investments that Meta is making that could put the company in the lead position for the metaverse — even as it participates in the forum.

Trevett said the forum won’t take political stances. Rather, he said the focus will be on practical, actionable interoperability projects that can “move the needle” on aspects of the metaverse that are needed by broad consensus. He said the group is “baking the open standard bricks” for the metaverse, not “building the cathedral.”

“We want to create a venue that standards organizations and companies that are interested in metaverse can come and cooperate over the standards that we all need for an open and inclusive metaverse,” Trevett said. “No one really knows the final shape of the metaverse, but some things are already clear. And that is, of course, that a lot of different technologies are going to need to work together for all the different domains to work.”

He also said that The Khronos Group won’t insist that 3D be the pillar of the metaverse, as others may argue that 2D screens will enable the metaverse to reach a wider audience. The domains to be addressed will be driven by the Forum membership and may address any relevant metaverse domain e.g., avatars, privacy, geospatial, networking, VPS, XR or user experience.

Khronos Group wants an open and inclusive metaverse.

The domains include 3D, augmented reality, and virtuality. And they also include networking, geospatial user interfaces, user experiences, cryptocurrencies — all these things, Trevett said.

“The evolution of the metaverse is, I think, going to be bottom-up and Darwinian. So these proven technologies are going to be popping out over the next few years if we can be effective as an industry in creating effective standards,” Trevett said. “So access to those enabling foundational technologies can be standardized, then that helps roll out that technology pervasively through the industry. And that removes friction points from the industry. It enables healthy competition and how you actually implement those foundational technologies, even though the access to them is consistent. And that enables the next round of innovation. So we can go around this positive spiral of innovation and standardization.”

Encouraging competition

Khronos Group is gunning for metaverse cooperation.

Competition is at the core of the standards effort. And the group will encourage lots of prototyping, proving that technology works, and course-correcting when necessary.

This doesn’t necessarily mean the metaverse will be open source.

“It’s very complementary, but quite different to open source, which is where now you have a bunch of companies collaborating on a single implementation in open source,” Trevett said. “Both are great and both are awesome. But the standardization process has this particular capability of fanning out the technology across the industry. Of course, open standards often use open source. So now the two are very complementary. But the standards are key to getting technology to be pervasive and one of the most obvious examples of that successful standards ecosystem” is the standard electrical socket.

We have different standards for wall sockets around the world, but they were the result of long-term efforts to build standards.

So what is driving all this?

“The time has come for the connectivity of the web mixed with spatial computing. I think there are enough use cases out there and early demonstrable products that are showing the value of this new mix technologies,” Trevett said. “Something is going to happen. Now, we all hope it’s not going to be a dystopian Ready Player One. It doesn’t have to be that and that we’re on a journey and solving these immediate problems on getting all this stuff to work together is going to create short-term commercial opportunities way before the whole metaverse is there in its entirety.”

Defining the metaverse?

Trevett said the group won’t try to define the metaverse itself.

“We’re not trying to define what the metaverse is, but we are trying to facilitate getting there sooner,” Trevett said. “The reason that standards are such a essential and important part of getting these technologies out there and available to everyone is, of course, that an open standard enables multiple implementations of the standardized functionality. So you can have a piece of technology that has been multiple implemented and deployed by multiple companies into multiple market segments, all competing helpfully with each other. But it can roll out across the industry.”

He said the effort gathered steam recently, but it’s not just about a particular technology.

“A lot of people think that metaverse is just virtual reality, and they do have a dystopian fear that we’re all going to be into our helmets all day every day. And it’s not the metaverse that is going to be accessed through 2D screens and augmented reality,” Trevett said. “But I think probably most people would trace back to when augmented and virtual reality became XR and started to become more pervasively available. Probably that will be one viable hypothesis from when coming the metaverse started to become more tangibly real. And that’s like five or six years ago, again before the term really became de rigueur that it is it is today.”

He added, “There are lots of islands of innovation that are doing awesome work. The good ones arem aking a lot of money already. Our job is to begin to link all these different islands together into a larger picture. So, again, interoperability is going to be it’s going to be key tomorrow.

Trevett believes that augmented reality will be more widely used than virtual reality, but he notes that his person opinion or that of any given company doesn’t matter as much in the forum, where ideas will be vetted and tested by the group. One of the traditions of standards bodies is to create royalty-free standards, where companies contribute their technologies into the standard and agree not to sue each other for using the different standards-based technologies. Some companies might try to steer the standards toward their own technologies first, but standards groups endeavor to put group and community interests first over political stances or self interests.

Trevett doesn’t believe that standards force everyone into a lowest-common denominator technology.

“It’s slower than one company drafting a spec. It’s slower to get 50 companies to get to consensus on something they can all support. But that is the whole point. That’s not a bug. That’s a feature. Building that that consensus gives you such a wider foundation to build a much larger overall commercial opportunity.”

Founding members

Founding members of the standards forum include a wide variety of big tech companies, brands, researchers, chip makers, and standards bodies: 0xSenses, Academy Software Foundation, Adobe, Alibaba, Autodesk, Avataar, Blackshark.ai, CalConnect, Cesium, Daly Realism, Disguise, the Enosema Foundation, Epic Games, the Express Language Foundation, Huawei, IKEA, Jon Peddie Research, Khronos, Lamina1, Maxon, Meta, Microsoft, NVIDIA, OpenAR Cloud, the Open Geospatial Consortium, Otoy, Perey Research and Consulting, Qualcomm Technologies, Ribose, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Spatial Web Foundation, Unity, VerseMaker, Wayfair, the Web3D Consortium, the World Wide Web Consortium and the XR Association (XRA).

The idea is to create industry-wide cooperation on interoperability standards needed to build the open metaverse, said Neil Trevett, a vice president at Nvidia and president of The Khronos Group, in an interview with VentureBeat. He noted that the body itself will not create the metaverse. It will let its member companies do that with the standards that it creates.

The forum will explore where the lack of interoperability is holding back metaverse deployment and how the work of Standards Developing Organizations (SDOs) defining and evolving needed standards may be coordinated and accelerated. Open to any organization at no cost, the forum will focus on pragmatic, action-based projects such as implementation prototyping, hackathons, plugfests, and open-source tooling to accelerate the testing and adoption of metaverse standards, while also developing consistent terminology and deployment guidelines.

The metaverse is already pushing technology forward, Trevett said. It is motivating the novel integration and deployment of diverse technologies for collaborative spatial computing, such as interactive 3D graphics, augmented and virtual reality, photorealistic content authoring, geospatial systems, end-user content tooling, digital twins, real-time collaboration, physical simulation, online economies, multi-user gaming, and more — at new levels of scale and immersiveness.

Multiple industry leaders have stated that the potential of the metaverse will be best realized if it is built on a foundation of open standards. Building an open and inclusive metaverse at pervasive scale will demand a constellation of open interoperability standards. The group wants to accelerate the creation of standards and reduce duplication of effort across the industry.

Hosted by the Khronos Group, the forum is open to any company, standards organization, or university at no charge through a simple click-through Participant Agreement. Companies that wish to provide Forum oversight, and may wish to fund forum projects, can choose to become a principal member.

The activities of the forum will be directed by the needs and interests of its members and may involve diverse technology domains such as 3D assets and rendering, human interface and interaction paradigms such as AR and VR, user-created content, avatars, identity management, privacy, and financial transactions. Forum meetings are expected to start in July 2022. More information on joining can be found at metaverse-standards.org.

Building tech standards

Industry consortia have taken on big standards before. The PC, the internet and any number of subset technologies have all gone through the process. Sometimes they require huge groups to develop constellations of standards, like with the internet. In the case of the metaverse, multiple standards bodies are getting together because the job is so big and no one wants to duplicate work or design incompatible standards.

“The metaverse is the next generation web plus all kinds of spatial computing, with the exact format to be to be decided,” Trevett said. “But there’s a lot more technologies coming together than the Web1 and Web2.”

There will be short-term issues to work out on interoperability, and there are efforts that could take longer. The efforts are sure to include “plug fests,” or hackathons where the goal is to make as many different individual products or projects work with each other.

Some standards will cover different areas, such as glTF for transmission of 3D graphics over the web, compared to Universal Scene Description (USD, a standard first created by Pixar to make 3D tools compatible) for heavy-duty 3D graphics. In this case, glTF might be used for transmission and USD for authoring. And so the standards group might try to make USD and glTF work together better.

“We’re trying to be very pragmatic and solve problems that are here today,” Trevett said.

Trevett pointed to the creation of XR standards that arrived just in time for the creation of the latest generation of VR headsets. But he noted that the metaverse standards will likely be addressed with a sense of urgency.

“There’s going to be some Darwinian experimentation around business models, experiences that may have a lead today,” he said.

But some may become outdated or could be superseded by better technologies.

“I think the real vision of metaverse, a web, a spatial web, or web that has the connectivity plus the spatial computing element, is going to be most powerful when it’s open,” Trevett said.

Trevett said he doesn’t have an opinion on whether blockchain technology will have a role to play in metaverse standards. But he believes the member companies will sort that out. I asked him if he expects companies to argue about blockchain tech.

“I prefer the term building consensus rather than arguing, but sometimes it’s hard to tell the difference,” he said.

Statements of support

The following companies issued statements of support for the group.

