Xbox finally announced the games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass in the final days of June. Most of the titles it revealed had previously been confirmed for the service. However, there is at least one surprise: Far Cry 5 is joining the service.

The first games, joining Game Pass today, are the Shadowrun Trilogy and Total War: Three Kingdoms for PC. The rereleased trilogy, which includes Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun Dragonfall: Director’s Cut and Shadowrun: Hong Kong, also launches on Switch and PlayStation today. Xbox Wire notes that another PC game joined console vis a vis Game Pass this month: Omori.

Two more games join Game Pass on June 23: Naraka Bladepoint and FIFA 22. Naraka Bladepoint’s Game Pass launch got a special mention in the Xbox showcase. The final addition is Far Cry 5, which joins Game Pass on July 1. Our bimonthly sacrifices are FIFA 20, Jurassic World: Evolution, Last Stop and MotoGP 20.

The company likely delayed the announcement because of plethora of reveals made last week by Xbox and Bethesda. While the company didn’t announce much specifically for June, it did reveal its slate of Game Pass launches for the next year. Some of those set for 2022 include Pentiment, A Plague Tale: Requiem and several Persona titles.