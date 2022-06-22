Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Mythical Games announced that its flagship game Blankos Block Party, a title that uses non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to authenticate digital items, will debut on the Epic Games Store.

At the NFT NYC event, the company said it now has a chance to reach Epic’s 180 million players who have interacted with the store, and this will make Blankos, an online shooter and platforming game, more discoverable and easier to download.

Mythical Games is aiming for the mainstream for Blankos Block Party, as that is in keeping with the team’s pedigree, which includes veterans of gaming who have helped develop major franchises including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Guitar Hero, DJ Hero, Marvel Strike Force, and Skylanders.

“We’ve been working with Epic on the policy changes for a long time now,” said John Linden, CEO of Mythical Games, in an interview with GamesBeat. “And so we are announcing Blankos is coming to the Epic Games Store. We’re very excited about this coming out. I think this is going to expand that audience in a short amount of time.”

Mythical recently noted that it had more than a million accounts created for Blankos Block Party, even without presence in the app stores. Linden said he was encouraged that a lot of women play the game, and he hopes that it will expand as the game gets a more mainstream audience.

Two new games

Epic Spell Wars: Magic Fight is coming to Mythical’s platform.

And yesterday, Mythical announced two new play-and-earn games coming to its proprietary blockchain-based Mythical Platform in 2023. They include the trading-card game Epic Spell Wars: Magic Fight developed by CCG Lab, a developer of digital collectible games. It is based on the cult favorite franchise from Cryptozoic Entertainment, the popular creator of tabletop games, trading cards, and collectibles.

The second game is and Nitro Nation – World Tour, a racing game from independent developer and publisher Creative Mobile.

“What we’re excited about these games in particular is they have real audiences,” Linden said. “We’ve had some really great reception from the Googles and Apples of the world. We’re working very closely with them to make sure we’re bringing this out in a very gamer first way.”

He added, “I was excited about these titles because we’ve been working with these game developers for a while now. And what’s great is they’re really embracing the concepts of NFTs. So this is not just bolting them on to resell them. This is really trying to figure out how do we bring that utility into genres that they are experts in.”

The car racing game has more than 65 licensed cars from manufacturers and will have many more by the time the game launches. Nitro Nation already has 75 million installs to date, and it is hopeful that the games will debut on Apple and Google, which have limitations on NFT games.

“We’ll have a few other things we’re going to announce with it,” Linden said. “Whatever the value of these assets, if I’m putting racing my car against yours, it starts changing their perception of that adrenaline rush.”

Nitro Nation: World Tour

He added, “Epic Spell Wars has been a tabletop game for many years. We loved the idea when they approached us about doing a collectible card game. So we wanted to do something different,” Linden said. “They had this kind of crazy game called Epic spell Wars.”

In Nitro Nation – World Tour, players will customize and upgrade their car, then race against other players for the chance to win their opponent’s car. Arriving on mobile in 2023, Nitro Nation: World Tour will take players across the globe while they collect, race, and own hundreds of fully licensed NFT cars from the world’s top brands.

“We’ve been making racing games for over a decade now and are thrilled to innovate on our Nitro Nation franchise in partnership with Mythical,” said Vladimir Funtikov, CEO of Creative Mobile, in a statement. “We will be bringing true ownership to the worldwide community of millions of competitive racing fans.” –

Epic Spell Wars: Magic Fight will also arrive on the PC in 2023. Built in partnership with Cryptozoic’s game development arm CCG Labs, the game is a card battle game where you can play and earn digital collectibles.

“We are super excited to announce Epic Spell Wars: Magic Fight, an over-the-top collectible card game that uses NFT technology to deliver a brutal strategic card battler,” said Cory Jones, cofounder of Cryptozoic Entertainment, in a statement. “And of course partnering with Mythical lets us leverage their best-in-class Blockchain platform and removes the heavy lifting to get this game to an all new digital audience.”

Following the announcement of NFL Rivals in partnership with the National Football League (NFL) and NFL Players Association (NFLPA), this brings the total number of games offered on the Mythical Platform to four, including Mythical’s debut title Blankos Block Party which is currently in early access for PC and Mac. A full-service web3 technology system powering the next generation of players, games and studios, games on the Mythical Platform unlock the value of a player’s monetary and time-based efforts, or the rarity of their collection, by providing a way for them to sell their in-game items to other players.

“We’re stoked to announce a milestone moment about to hit the horizon, where we embark on a new chapter with more games, stronger partnerships, and fun, outlandish experiences,” said Jamie Jackson, chief creative officer at Mythical Games, in a statement. “Just like Nitro Nation has brought drag racing to the next level, we’re partnering up and elevating the franchise to new heights with our proprietary blockchain technology in Nitro Nations World Tour. Then you’ll be able to take it to a whole other dimension with Epic Spell Wars: Magic Fight and battle to be the ultimate wizard.”

Linden said the Mythical Platform protects gamers who may be new to blockchain through a custodial wallet for their digital items, while allowing advanced players the freedom to link their own wallets via bridges between the Mythical Chain and public mainnets. The Mythical Platform ensures players don’t need to dive into the intricacies of blockchain to enjoy ownership of their digital collections and have a great game experience.

Burberry deal

Burberry had a limited number of NFT characters for sale in Blankos Block Party.

In other news, Burberry said it will partner with Mythical Games for a second consecutive year to launch a new NFT collection in its flagship title, Blankos Block Party. As part of the collaboration, the brand is opening new spaces for its communities by creating a bespoke social space within the game where players can come together and enjoy a unique virtual experience.

The new NFT collection will include Burberry branded in-game accessories, including boomboxes, TB sliders, lucky horseshoe necklaces, and a ‘Shellphone’, a seashell-inspired mobile phone accessory, which players can add to their virtual portfolio of online accessories. Blankos Block Party players that own Burberry’s first NFT character, Sharky B, will also be rewarded with a free Monogram bucket hat accessory which will be released in coming weeks.

Burberry launched its first in-game NFT collection in partnership with Mythical Games in August 2021.

A few weeks ago, Mythical Games announced a deal with the NFL to make the NFL Rivals blockchain-based football game.

Of course, with the hard times in the cryptocurrency markets and the threat of a recession, gamers might be cautious about diving into games with cryptocurrencies.

“We’re obviously using blockchain as the technology stack. But because we’re focused around those mainstream gamers, most of our transactions are still done in real money,” Linden said.

But he acknowledged it is possible that those who focus on crypto trading are likely to be timid about spending during the crypto winter, which has seen Bitcoin prices fall dramatically.

“We’re not too worried about it right. Now, obviously, we’ll keep an eye on the climate and make sure we bring out the right things,” Linden said.