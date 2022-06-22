Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Unity Game Services has a bunch of specific tools exiting beta. Unity originally announced UGS back in October 2021 and followed up with more details in March of 2022. Developers participating in the beta had access to the entire suite of tools for free, which led to some pretty great numbers.

From October until now, developers in over 230 countries have signed up to use UGS. Over 74,000 organizations participated in the beta, and over 64,000 projects were completed thanks in part to UGS.

Thanks to the number of developers putting the tools through some serious paces, Unity is now confident in pushing the best of the lot out of beta and making them available to everyone.

Analytics, Authentication, Cloud Save, Cloud Code, Economy, Relay, Lobby and Game Overrides are the eight services making their official release. That list might look familiar; they’re the specific services I wrote up in March. I also mentioned Multiplay and Matchmaker back then, which aren’t quite ready to exit beta.

UGS also has a number of other services remaining in beta for the time being. A few tools are aimed towards multiplayer, such as Netcode for GameObjects, Vivox Voice Chat, and Text Chat. A dozen other tools still in beta testing focus on analytics, monetization, user engagement and retention.

It’s a lot of work, but Unity is determined to provide developers with the tools they need — and make sure they work on whatever engine they happen to use. Part of the appeal is that UGS works whether they use Unity itself, Unreal, something in-house, or any other engine.

Better yet, Unity is making sure developers can stay in the loop in the future. As the first wave of tools exits beta Unity is releasing a product roadmap of future tools and potential release dates. A number of developers requested a roadmap like this, and Unity is happy to provide one.

It just goes to show that Unity is willing to put in the effort to make sure UGS users are happy and well equipped.