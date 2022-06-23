Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

The social virtual world Rec Room has amassed 75 million lifetime users since 2016, and it paid out more than $1 million for creators during the first quarter.

The company shared these milestones on its sixth birthday about the experiences across Oculus (Rift and Quest), iOS, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam. It currently has 29 million active players around the world.

And on mobile, Rec Room has seen a 640% year-over-year increase as enthusiasm for metaverse-like experiences has grown. Since 2016, Rec Room has raised $294 million in funding and it was valued at $3.5 billion during its last round in December.

Rec Room has had 75 million users to date.

“Over the past 6 years we’ve been continually surprised by the kindness, humor and creativity of our community,” said Nick Fajt, CEO of Rec Room, in a statement. “Rec Room has become an important way for millions of people to connect, learn, create and earn. Since we founded the company back in 2016, we’ve been convinced that gaming and UGC would play an important role in the future of the internet and the way we all connect. Rec Room is still early in realizing that vision, but we’re excited about where the community and the next 6 years will take us.”

Event MetaBeat 2022 MetaBeat will bring together metaverse thought leaders to give guidance on how metaverse technology will transform the way all industries communicate and do business on October 3-4 in San Francisco, CA. Register Here

Creators in Rec Room have contributed so many experiences that the service currently has more rooms than Apple has apps on the iOS App Store.

All month long, Rec Room players can visit the birthday room where they can take part in celebratory activities and discover new in-game items. Players can flex their creative muscles to build Parade Floats (sans the stickiness of papier-mâché), using Rec Room’s very own Maker Pen design tool that allows creators to build everything from puppies to helicopters to entire worlds in the game.

Rec Room has also introduced cake pops. These are available for free all month in the cake pop room (which has seen 377,000 visits already) and for purchase after June.