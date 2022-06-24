Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Overturning 50 years of precedent, the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that protected a woman’s right to have an abortion.

And as reactions came in from everyone around the world, game developers joined in offering their own statements about the 6-3 vote that reversed lower court rulings.

The International Game Developers Association said it supports and empowers game developers around the world in achieving fulfilling and sustainable careers.

“We believe bodily autonomy and choice over one’s own reproductive and healthcare matters are pertinent to achieving this mission. One must be in control of their own health matters in order to successfully manage their career and life,” the IGDA said.

Event MetaBeat 2022 MetaBeat will bring together metaverse thought leaders to give guidance on how metaverse technology will transform the way all industries communicate and do business on October 3-4 in San Francisco, CA. Register Here

The group added, “As a global organization, we understand that not all individuals experience or have access to freedoms and liberties pertaining to bodily autonomy, and we oppose efforts to weaken existing liberties. We are deeply concerned by increased government interventions undermining and limiting reproductive choice and access to care. We applaud and show solidarity with games industry and community leaders who are taking action to support all who are negatively impacted by these attempts.”

It also listed a number of resources such as links for the Center for Reproductive Rights and Planned Parenthood.

Bungie offered an update to the post it made a month ago after the draft of the court’s opinion leaked. Bungie said, “The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade cuts off millions of Americans from that access and leaves open the possibility of even further restrictions on life-saving healthcare for all of us.”

Bungie added, “Bungie is committed to ensuring that every one of our employees and their families have safe and affordable access to essential healthcare needs. As we continue to expand our digital-first workplace to more states, we will now be implementing a travel reimbursement program for any employee to use when they or a dependent cannot get access to the healthcare they need where they live. We remain undeterred in our commitment to stand up for reproductive choice and liberty.”

Innersloth, creator of Among Us, tweeted its support for reproductive choice.

Insomniac also took to Twitter to voice its support for reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy as human rights.

Sony Santa Monica said it will continue to uphold values around bodily autonomy and reproductive freedom as fundamental human rights. Other Sony studios like Naughty Dog, Media Molecule, Bend Studio, Guerrilla and Sucker Punch also weighed in, though PlayStation chief Jim Ryan said earlier the company would not comment on the issue.

pic.twitter.com/uHRS2Z6mYJ — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) June 24, 2022

Future Club, Certain Affinity and Microsoft issued their own statements as well. Microsoft said, “Microsoft will continue to do everything we can under the law to support our employees and their enrolled dependents in accessing critical healthcare — which already includes services like abortion and gender-affirming care — regardless of where they live across the U.S.. This support has been extended to include travel expense assistance for these and other lawful medical services where access to care is limited in availability in an employee’s home geographic region.”

Microsoft, Meta, Apple and others said they would cover costs of travel in case employees need to travel to other states for abortions. Ubisoft also voiced its support for reproductive rights, as well as LGBTQ+ and women’s rights.