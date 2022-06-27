Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

505 Games announced it has acquired mobile game publisher D3 Go! The latter is best known as the company behind Marvel Puzzle Quest, among other games in the series. 505’s parent company, Digital Bros, now owns Puzzles Quests’ developer and publisher, having acquired the former, Infinity Plus Two, in 2021.

D3 Go’s titles will continue to operate, with 505 supporting new content for each of them. While 505 did not disclose the terms of the deal, it did say that D3 Go’s 8-person team will join 505’s US office in Calabasas.

505 and Digital Bros are expanding their reach into the free-to-play space through their recent acquisitions. The company is currently expanding its portfolio with several titles in development, including Puzzle Quest 3 with Infinity Plus Two.

Clive Robert, 505’s head of F2P, said in a statement, “D3 Go! has done a brilliant job bringing some of the biggest Puzzle Quest titles to market, and it was a natural fit for us to welcome them into the 505 Games family, building on our library of owned IP. This acquisition marks the second for us in only two years as we continue our dedication to growing the F2P business unit and bringing to gamers the best there is to offer – from original games, to powerhouse licenses, and beyond.”