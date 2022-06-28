Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

CCP Games launched the AIR Career Program, a part of its revamp of the Eve Online player experience. The program will help new players adjust to the game’s career paths, and is part of CCP’s overhaul to their long-running game, called “Eve Evolved.”

The program teaches new players about the four main career paths: Explorer, Industrialist, Enforcer, and Soldier of Fortune. It provides players with a list of recommended activities to help them get used to the basics. They’ll receive tutorials, UI pointers, and guides to achieve their goals.

Bergur Finnbogason, Eve Online creative director, said in a statement, “The AIR Career Program offers new players a wealth of not just information, but also actionable objectives that help them understand what roles each career path plays in EVE’s player-driven economy. It’s essential for pilots to learn about EVE’s career paths early in their intergalactic journeys so they can develop a solid plan to support themselves as they traverse New Eden.”

In addition to the career program, CCP launched several new updates to the game as part of the “Eve Evolved” renovations, including updates to the Career Agent missions and graphical improvements. The latter will upgrade the visuals across the game, including new textures, nebulae, and clouds. Eve Evolved also offers improvements to the Photon UI, as well as more updates launching in the future.