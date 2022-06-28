Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

One of the new announcements during today’s Nintendo Direct Mini was of a Square Enix game called Harvestella. A farming sim/RPG hybrid, it looks like a fantasy twist on Stardew Valley or Story of Seasons. It launches on Switch on November 4.

The game appears to have all the typical farming sim staples: Growing crops, tending to animals and making friends in the nearby village. It also has a combat system where the farmer must fend off the local fauna. There is a twist: The game world doesn’t just have four seasons. The fifth season, Quietus, is also the season of death. The player must ensure that Quietus does not destroy their farm.

Visually, the game looks a bit more Final Fantasy than Stardew — not surprising, given the publisher. The battle system also has a level of RPG sophistication than is typical for farming sims. The trailer even showed glimpses of massive boss battles.