Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is announcing a new partnership with esports organization Evil Geniuses (EG). HPE is delivering cutting-edge technology to help EG augment its data analytics capabilities.

The multi-year agreement will see Hewlett Packard Enterprise support Evil Geniuses with industry-leading artificial intelligence services and solutions. Evil Geniuses plans to use this tech to augment its player talent pipeline, as well as its ability to identify winning gameplay strategies.

“Evil Geniuses is well-known throughout the industry as being a top destination for brands looking to enter the esports space. We’re excited to continue that trend by being the first official esports partner for Hewlett Packard Enterprise,” said Evil Geniuses’ Leo Edwards, in a statement to GamesBeat.

It isn’t just tech, it’s tech and services

It isn’t just a hardware partnership, either. Evil Geniuses is gaining access to technologies and services as they become available — and usable. The new partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise will eventually see the esports organization integrate HPE GreenLake. GreenLake is an as-a-service offering that brings cloud-like flexibility to locations like data centers and remote offices.

Event MetaBeat 2022 MetaBeat will bring together metaverse thought leaders to give guidance on how metaverse technology will transform the way all industries communicate and do business on October 3-4 in San Francisco, CA. Register Here

Evil Geniuses will be able to use HPE GreenLake to power additional advanced AI innovations. Specifically, the organization plans to focus on player performance and enhancement of EG’s speed, agility, and competitive stance. All together EG is trying to make significant impacts to three core areas: talent discovery, talent development and game strategy. That can happen either through powerful analysis of worldwide gameplay data, for example. Or it can even happen by using AI and machine learning to design strategies.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise isn’t just delivering hardware. It’s delivering options.

“The HPE name is globally recognized for its cutting-edge technology solutions and their ability to take an organization’s data and unlock its value, accelerating outcomes that help advance the way people live and work,” Edwards added. “As an original mover in data and analytics in esports, the biggest influence for this partnership with HPE came from the opportunity to take Evil Geniuses data and analytics program to an unprecedented level in the esports industry. Together, we’ll pioneer real-time data analysis during competitions, while advancing EG’s already industry-leading talent discovery and talent development methods.”

Tech is tech, services are services, but esports teams want wins

EG wants this partnership to buff up the organization. But some of its goals aren’t quite as business focused. EG is an esports organization with more than two decades of history, and it wants to break records.

EG hopes this partnership to grind out strategies that will lead to a League of Legends World Championship win.

“This may seem unrealistic due to the fact no North American team has ever won Worlds,” said Evil Geniuses’ Nicole LaPointe Jameson. “But through our industry-leading data and analytics, now infused with the power of HPE’s technology, we’ll be able to advance our talent development, coaching, and in-game analysis like never before, which will take our team to new heights.”