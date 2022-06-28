VICTORIA, Seychelles–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 28, 2022–

KuCoin, a global cryptocurrency platform, has announced a full-scale launch of its KuCoin Wallet App. The new application redefines the concept of decentralized wallets and will offer users a unique Web 3.0 experience.

The launch of KuCoin Wallet comes after a lengthy beta testing period that saw a refinement of the application based on user feedback and adjustment to modern market requirements. The result is KuCoin Wallet – a secure and convenient multi-chain crypto wallet that is fully supported by the KuCoin ecosystem. To provide the best user experience possible, KuCoin Wallet was publicly tested during the public beta testing phase, which saw more than three million user registrations.

The key improvements of the officially released version of KuCoin Wallet include server performance and client-side stability, giving users a seamless and optimal wallet experience. KuCoin Wallet is being positioned as a user-friendly, secure, and professional Web 3.0 wallet designed for easy decentralized web exploration. The applications allow users to quickly create decentralized accounts, thus reducing barriers to entering Web 3.0 and giving them the ability to explore popular DApps across various public chains, including games and financial services.

The released version of KuCoin Wallet supports four mainstream public chains, including ETH, Polygon, BNB, and KCC Chains. Users can use KuCoin Wallet to send, receive, and hold ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, and more. In combination with the KuCoin Windvane NFT market, KuCoin Wallet will become a one-stop service platform for users to purchase, store, and display NFTs, as well as post NFT avatars. As a self-custody wallet, KuCoin Wallet gives users full control over their assets through the use of KuCoin Exchange’s advanced security technologies and Hacken security audit certification.

The release of KuCoin Wallet gives the exchange another powerful instrument that bolsters the impressive arsenal of its native ecosystem. With KuCoin Wallet operation, KuCoin can leverage its vast community of millions of followers and enhance its user experience through the use of a dedicated and holistic decentralized Web 3.0 application.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets and currently provides spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 18 million users in 207 countries and regions.

In 2022, KuCoin raised over $150 million in investments through a pre-Series B round, bringing total investments to $170 million with Round A combined, at a total valuation of $10 billion. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges according to CoinMarketCap. Forbes also named KuCoin one of the Best Crypto Exchanges in 2021. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto App for enthusiasts.

