Nintendo revealed that the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is real, and it’s heading to Switch next year. It will also release for PlayStation 4 and PC.

The Battle Network series combined Mega Man’s world with card-based combat. The first game debuted for the Game Boy Advance in 2001.

The series includes six main games. This is the first time the sub-series is getting a collection. The original Mega Man and X series have already gotten recent compilations.

Digitally, the collection will be available in two separate volumes. A physical release will include both.