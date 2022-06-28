Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.
Nintendo revealed during its Partner Direct today that Nier: Automata is coming to Switch.
Nier: Automata — The End of Yorha Edition will release on October 6. The Square Enix game first debuted in 2017 and became a surprise hit thanks to its memorable, creative story.
Automata has sold over 6 million copies so far. The Switch release should give that number a boost.
