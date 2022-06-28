Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.
One of the new reveals at today’s Nintendo Direct was an adventure game called Lorelei and the Laser Eyes. The new title will launch on Switch as a timed console exclusive in 2023.
The Direct’s narrator calls the game a modern spin on point-and-click adventure games, and the inspiration is obvious in the gameplay. The trailer doesn’t give much away about the story, but it appears that the main character is a mysterious woman (an onscreen letter refers to “Signorina Weiss,” but it’s not clear if that’s her). The trailer also says the game is a murder mystery.
Lorelei was developed by Simogo, the studio behind Sayonara Wild Hearts. Annapurna is publishing it as part of the companies’ multi-year partnership.
