The final announcement at today’s Nintendo Direct Mini was none other than the ports of three Persona games. Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable will all launch on Switch. While the latter two don’t have release dates, P5 will debut on October 21.

All three titles join others in the series, Persona 5 Strikers and Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, on the console. Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable previously launched on the PS Vita. Atlus confirmed on Twitter that Persona 5 is launching on October 21 on all platforms.

The three Persona titles also had a place at the recent Xbox and Bethesda showcase, where they were confirmed to be launching on Game Pass. The fact that the games were announced for Xbox before they were announced for Switch was a point of some amusement among fans.