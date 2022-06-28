Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Nintendo debuted a new trailer for Return to Monkey Island during its Partner Direct today.

Coming out at an unspecified time later this year, Return to Monkey Island is the first new entry in the beloved adventure game series since 2009 (not counting some remakes).

Here's the first trailer for RETURN TO MONKEY ISLAND, coming later this year from Ron Gilbert & Devolver. pic.twitter.com/L55v4URw41 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 28, 2022

The trailer, which you can see above, gives us our first look at franchise hero Guybrush Threepwood in the new game. It also reveals some familiar characters like Stan, Wally, and the Voodoo Lady. Also, Guybrush’s romantic interest, Elaine, looks to be playable for the first time.

Return to Monkey Island will have its console debut on Switch, but it’ll release for others later.