Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

One of the surprises at today’s Nintendo Direct Mini was the release date for the Portal games on Switch. Both games launch as the Portal: Companion Collection on the console today.

Nintendo revealed the collection during February’s Direct with no launch date. It includes both titles, as well as Portal 2’s co-op mode, both in local and online flavors. The original Portal will reach fifteen years old later this year.

Other than Portal, Nintendo also announced the launch of platformer Little Noah: Scion of Paradise today. It’s also launching the demo of Live a Live on the eShop.