PlayStation today announced the next batch of games coming to PS Plus. All three games are available starting July 5, while June’s games are available until July 4.

The titles on offer are Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon. All three are available for PS4, and Crash 4 and Arcadegeddon are also available for PS5. Mike gave Crash 4 five stars in his review, calling it “the new best game in the series” following the N. Sane Trilogy remakes.

Man of Medan, the first episode in the Dark Pictures Anthology, from Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games. The rerelease of this title comes shortly after the launch of The Quarry, Supermassive’s new horror adventure title.

This is the first full month with the new, improved PS Plus. The free games roll out to all three tiers of the service: Essential, Extra, and Premium. It doesn’t appear that the change to the service will disrupt the stream of monthly games for Essential-tier subscribers. One addition to the service, however, is a PS Plus-inspired Spotify playlist, linked in the official blog post.