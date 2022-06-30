Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Nvidia’s GeForce Now joins the Samsung Gaming Hub today. It’s now one of the cloud gaming services to be offered on Samsung TVs. It also announced the games it’s adding to the service throughout July — there are 13 in total.

The Samsung Gaming Hub is a central streaming destination built into 2022 Samsung Smart TVs. It includes platforms like Amazon Luna, Utomik, Stadia, Xbox and GeForce Now. This allows users to replicate a console-like experience playing on TV, but without a console.

Nvidia also announced the games it’s adding to GeForce Now’s library in July. It’s not as expansive as last month, with 13 games vs June’s 25. However, it does include several new releases, including Loopmancer, Sweet Transit and Matchpoint: Tennis Championships. Nvidia could add several more titles as the month goes on. It’s also adding six games today, on the last day of June, including Disgaea 6 Complete, Card Shark and Hotline Miami.

The company is pushing out the latest update to Nvidia Shield TVs, which will improve its gaming features. Shield will now switch automatic low-latency mode to “game mode” when a user is playing games, and it will switch back when they stream shows or movies. It also adds a night listening mode, which will adjust volume levels at night to keep a game, show or movie consistently quiet.