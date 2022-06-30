Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Nintendo announced today that four new games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online’s Expansion Pack subscription service. They are the Genesis games Mega Man: The Wily Wars, Comix Zone, Zero Wing and Target Earth.

The Wily Wars includes Genesis remakes of the first three Mega Man games. This collection was rare for U.S. players, as it was once only available here via the obscure Sega Network. Sega did include it in the Genesis Mini micro console back in 2019.

Comix Zone is a 2D beat-em-up with stylized graphics designed to look like the inside of a comic book. If you know Zero Wing, it’s probably because of its infamously bad translation. This shoot-em-up is the game that gave us “all your base are belong to us.”

Target Earth, a run-and-gun game from Masaya, rounds out the new offerings.