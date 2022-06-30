Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

London based Omeda Studios has closed its second round of funding. Venture capital group Haveli Investments led the round, which also featured existing investors, raising $20 million for the new developer. This round of funding follows a $2.2 million seed round back in March of 2021.

The young studio is working on their first title, a third-person action MOBA named Predecessor. Robbie Singh, co-founder and CEO of Omeda, was a Paragon influencer and streamer. When Epic shuttered Paragon back in 2018, they decided to release the art assets to the community free of charge. Empowered by the Paragon community, Singh decided he had to act.

Omeda Studios CEO and co-founder Robbie SIngh

“Over the past year we’ve been working together with our community to really define what a MOBA looks like in today’s day and age. Having a close relationship with our community has allowed us to iterate fast, and I think people are going to be extremely excited when they get their hands on the game in Early Access,” said Singh. “We decided to raise our Series A to accelerate development after the success from our earlier playtests; however, we weren’t just looking for money. What was most important to us was finding a partner who shared our vision for how we wanted to make games and believed in the power of community.”

Community is key

With the formation of the studio, Predecessor has garnered quite a bit of attention. The new game has amassed over 250,000 sign-ups and nearly 50,000 users in the game’s Discord. With the latest round of funding, Omeda plans to launch the game into early access by the end of 2022.

“Robbie and his team have built an engaged community and game using a player-first approach that is incredibly exciting and holds the potential to rapidly become part of the pantheon of the great MOBAs,” said Brian Sheth, Founder and CEO of Haveli, said in a press release. “All of us at Haveli are looking forward to the great things to come from Robbie and Omeda.”

For those interested, Predecessor has a stress test weekend planned for July 30 through August 2. Check out the Omeda Studios site for more information about the company.