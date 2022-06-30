Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Amazon announced the games that are coming free to Prime Gaming subscribers in July, both through Prime Gaming itself and through the free Amazon Luna channel. The games are all available to stream starting on July 1. It’s also offering several free games leading up to Prime Day later in the month.

The free games that are available to Prime members are classic adventure game Maniac Mansion, text-based RPG Suzerain, regular RPG Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark and Fishing: North Atlantic, a fishing sim (natch). Users can claim all four games on the Prime Gaming site or via Twitch.

In addition to the free games to claim for Prime users, Amazon is also adding four new games to its Prime Gaming Luna channel. Luna’s other channels require a monthly subscription cost. The Prime Gaming channel is free for those who already pay for Prime. Users have access to a rotating selection of games, which this month includes Mega Man 11, Overcooked 2, SkateBird and Castlevania Anniversary Collection.

Amazon announced it’s also offering several games for free on Prime Day, which falls on July 12 to July 13. Users can claim the likes of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Grid: Legends, Need for Speed: Heat and several Star Wars games. In the weeks leading up to Prime Day, users can also “freeload” (Amazon’s bizarre synonym for claim) several indie titles, including The Darkside Detective, Hue and Fatal Fury Special.