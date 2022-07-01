Led by high recognition of FEELM’s outstanding design capability

Industry and Information Technology Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality announced the list of the second batch of industrial design development support program in 2022. SMOORE, along with Shenzhen Skyworth, DJI and other technology companies were shortlisted.

The industrial design development support program supports the recognized industrial design centers or industrial design team of enterprises with strong innovation capabilities, design distinctiveness, and key competencies.

Meanwhile, the Industry and Information Technology Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality requests the shortlisted parties to lead and support both the advanced manufacturing and prevailing traditional industries with industrial design capability. Ultimately, enterprises shall achieve improvements in four aspects: external appearance, friendly user experience, branding and quality assurance, further to convert the improvements to deployment.

The public information of the shortlist announcement discloses that in-house industrial design team of FEELM, the flagship atomization tech brand of SMOORE wins the recognition out of its “innovative design and achievement transformation of closed-pod electronic atomizer based on leadless ceramic heating technology.”

FEELM industrial design team has created a number of design works that combine technological attributes, practicality and consumer caring, empowering FEELM’s electronic atomization solution to connect consumer experience with advanced smart manufacturing.

From 2020 to 2022, FEELM industrial design team has won 8 prestige International design awards including the Red Dot Award, the iF Design Award, the German National Design Award and the MUSE Design Award.

In 2022, 4 product designs of FEELM won Red Dot Product Design Award, known as the “Oscar” of global industrial design at once. Among it, the vape design inspired from the design ingenuity of lipstick, which the nozzle can be twisted to hide the mouthpiece from getting on dusts receives positive feedbacks due to the clean and hygiene product experience it brings.

Another awarded product design is FEELM eco-friendly disposable e-cigarette. Its external structure is composed of recyclable and reusable aluminum foil. It looks like a paper foil pouch and itself serves as a packaging bag, hence to reduce the excessive consumption of packaging materials.

Meanwhile, one of the key competencies of FEELM – the automation capacity can ensure mass production of innovative, design-led products, to be further launched in global consumer market through FEELM’s global business partners.

As a global leading vaping tech brand, the industrial design concepts presented by FEELM is not only own manifestation of social responsibility, but also a shorthand to show brand innovation capabilities, R&D investment, talent construction, and business performance.

The head of FEELM Industrial design team, Totom Lu says, “FEELM design devotes to helping clients in improving user experience from the perspective of vaping tech brand, keep pushing it to the new heights. I think the future direction of design of closed-pod vaping solution should lean on 3 dimensions: product experience; emotional experience, which is to identify problems before users notice them and sustainable experience, to focus on product sustainability.”

About FEELM:

As a flagship tech brand belonging to SMOORE, FEELM is the world’s leading closed vape system solution provider. Based on the world’s leading Ceramic Coil Heating Technology, FEELM combines authentic Flavor Reproduction Technology with innovative electronics technology, bringing ultimate sensation and premium vaping experience.

About SMOORE:

SMOORE is a global leader in offering vaping technology solutions, including manufacturing vaping devices, and vaping components for HNB products on an ODM basis, with advanced R&D technology, strong manufacturing capacity, wide-spectrum product portfolio and diverse customer base.

According to Frost & Sullivan, SMOORE is the world’s largest vaping device manufacturer in terms of revenue, accounting for 22.8% of the total global market share, in 2021. Its global market share is bigger than the sum of those listed from No.2 to No.5.

