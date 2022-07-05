SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 5, 2022–

SMOORE, the world’s largest vape manufacture, today announced it has launched the world’s first real-time monitoring research project on nicotine addiction.

In partnership with the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT), SMOORE’s new research project aims to explore how best to minimize the nicotine strength in vaping products and ultimately to bring it to below the levels which cause addiction.

The Shenzhen Neher Neural Plasticity Laboratory, under the auspices of Nobel laureate Dr Erwin Neher, is the sixth laboratory named after a Nobel laureate in Shenzhen, and the first one dedicated to neuroscience. “The lab is focused on researching the human brain to better understand the mechanisms of disease and addiction by using state-of-art technologies in modern neuroscience“

This joint research will look at the secretion and metabolism of dopamine in animal brains, and will use this data to simulate the state of the human brain when ingesting nicotine. The lab will conduct controlled trials by exposing the experimental subject under the aerosol environments enabled by FEELM’s atomization and the one of combustible tobacco.

The project aims to reduce the nicotine intake, and subsequent nicotine dependency, amongst adult vapers. The research will also aid SMOORE’s R&D team in improving the design of vape devices, including through changes to heating elements and atomizers, to enhance the vaping experience through increased efficiency of delivery.

Researchers working on the project will monitor the atomization of e-liquids to better understand the delivery, absorption, and metabolism of nicotine in the human body. The research will also provide a better understanding of nicotine absorption through different organs to reveal sensory satisfaction experienced by vaping.

Dr Xiong Yuming, Deputy Dean of SMOORE Shenzhen Fundamental Research Institute, said:

“The atomization process between an e-cigarette and a combustible cigarette is very different, hence the physical and chemical properties derived from atomization and tobacco combustion also varies distinctively.

“Focusing on the underlying mechanism of atomization and tobacco combustion, our research aims to explore nicotine delivery and absorption, so as to reduce the health impacts of these products.”

The project is supported by Southwest University in Chongqing, China and is expected to release a stage report in the second half of 2022 on the different effects on brains of nicotine in e-cigarettes and combustible tobacco. This joint study into nicotine dependence aims to bring to an end global nicotine dependence. Moving forward, FEELM aims to provide products that don’t result in nicotine dependence by reducing the nicotine levels to as close to zero as possible, without scarifying the satisfaction level.

About FEELM:

As a flagship tech brand belonging to SMOORE, FEELM is the world’s leading closed vape system solution provider. Based on the world’s leading Ceramic Coil Heating Technology, FEELM combines authentic Flavor Reproduction Technology with innovative electronics technology, bringing ultimate sensation and premium vaping experience.

About SMOORE:

SMOORE is a global leader in offering vaping technology solutions, including manufacturing vaping devices, and vaping components for HNB products on an ODM basis, with advanced R&D technology, strong manufacturing capacity, wide-spectrum product portfolio and diverse customer base.

According to Frost & Sullivan, SMOORE is the world’s largest vaping device manufacturer in terms of revenue, accounting for 22.8% of the total global market share in 2021. Its global market share is bigger than the sum of those listed from No.2 to No.5.

