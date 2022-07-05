Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Xbox announced the first batch of games coming to Game Pass in July, and it is a doozy. Compared with June’s rather anemic second offering, the first two weeks of July will see several titles joining the platform — including three more Yakuza games.

To start, a few games get day one launches on Game Pass, including Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (July 7), PowerWash Simulator and Escape Academy (both July 14). PowerWash Sim has been available to play via early access for over a year, but it is finally seeing its full release. We also get puzzle game Last Call BBS, which is available on the platform now.

The other games now available are Yakuzas 0, Kiwami, and Kiwami 2, which rejoin the rest of the Yakuza series on the platform after being kicked off less than a year ago. The next wave of additions join on July 7, which include DJMax Respect V, Road 96 and the aforementioned Matchpoint. The final wave of July 14 includes a few kid-friendly additions, like My Friend Peppa Pig and PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls, and action-horror title Overwhelm.

This month’s sacrifice of games includes Atomicrops, Carrion, Children of Morta, Cris Tales and Lethal League Blaze. All of them jump ship on July 15. In addition to the above, Xbox also announced its Games with Gold for July, which includes Beasts of Maravilla Island and Thrillville: Off the Rails right now, and Relicta and Torchlight on July 16.