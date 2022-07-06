Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Square Enix announced today that Forspoken is now releasing on January 24 for PlayStation 5 and PC.

The action-RPG was originally set for October 11. Delays like this, especially for big triple-A games, are not uncommon in this industry.

In the announcement of the delay, Square Enix frames the delay as a “strategic decision.” It also notes that we’ll hear more about the game later this summer.

Years ago, missing the holiday season felt like a death sentence for a big game. But in recent times, we’ve seen more games succeed during the first quarter of the year. And if a lot of people get PS5s for the holidays, Forspoken could become an attractive purchase.