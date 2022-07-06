Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Sony Santa Monica has finally dropped a release date for the much-anticipated God of War Ragnarok. The game launches on November 9 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Pre-orders open on July 15.

In addition to the date, they also dropped a trailer, which shows Kratos and Atreus fighting off enemies. At the end, they square off against what appears to be Fenrir, the giant wolf of Norse legend. Bow-wielding Atreus is now a teenager, and capable of standing shoulder-to-shoulder with his intimidating father.

Rumor had it that PlayStation would reveal more about the game in a new State of Play, which could still happen. However, we’ve at least got a launch date. Creative director Cory Barlog recently took to Twitter to assure gamers that the game hadn’t been delayed and pleaded with fans to be patient and kind to the development team.

Sony also revealed details about the different editions of the game. There’s the standard edition, a launch edition with a few cosmetics, and the digital deluxe edition which includes more cosmetics, the soundtrack and an art book. There are two other editions, both of which come in giant boxes that is modeled after a “Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine.” The Collector’s Edition comes with a replica Mjölnir and a set of dice. The Jötnar Edition contains all of the above, as well as a cloth map, a ring and a vinyl record with tracks from composer Bear McCreary. Curiously, the latter two editions do not contain physical copies of the game, but voucher codes for digital redemption.