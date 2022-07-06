The Solidarity Transport Hub company from Poland is responsible for the construction of the biggest airport in the CEE region.

The Solidarity Transport Hub company from Poland is starting the process of selecting a Financial Partner experienced in investments in the infrastructure industry to run a joint venture in the form of a special purpose vehicle subsidiary of the STH (“Airport Component SPV”). The company is waiting for applications from interested contractors until August the 26th 2022.

Solidarity Transport Hub (STH) is the largest infrastructure investment in Poland, which consists of constructing the largest airport in the Central Europe region as well as developing ca. 2000 km of new railways countrywide. STH`s projects are financed from three sources: treasury securities, commercial financing, and funds from the European Union.

– From the very beginning, we were prepared to propose cooperation to potential investors. We are a reliable and attractive partner for foreign investors in the wake of the need to build a large airport, which will become the main transfer hub in our part of Europe – says Mikołaj Wild, CEO of the STH company.

The STH investment is backed up by the Polish government and its profitability and strategic importance for the country’s development are highly rated by analysts in the Kearney report – “Analysis of the STH influence on the economy in Poland” (news about the report).

The Financial Partner’s role will be to contribute towards the shares it takes up in the Airport Component SPV, participate in the organization of financing for the construction of the Solidarity Airport and further financial resources to support its operations.

Therefore, the STH company (Centralny Port Komunikacyjny Sp. z o.o.) invites entities interested in financial participation and experience in investments in the airport sector. The company is waiting for applications from interested contractors until August 26th.

