Ubisoft announced Tom Clancy’s The Division: Resurgence, a new free-to-play, third-person shooter RPG mobile game from the Tom Clancy’s The Division franchise.

The Division Resurgence is a “canon opus” featuring a new storyline, different classes, and challenging enemy factions, Ubisoft said.

The game will be available for iOS and Android devices on the App Store and Google Play. Players can now sign up for a chance to participate in upcoming tests.

The move to mobile is a big one for Ubisoft, and it’s consistent with other similar moves in the game industry. Electronic Arts launched a mobile version of Apex Legends, and Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty: Mobile had more than 500 million downloads. It looks like Ubisoft is taking the mobile market just as seriously as its rivals have.

The Division Resurgence brings the The Division experience to handheld devices. Players will see a new and independent story set in a “vast open world” where they will be free to roam around a detailed urban environment with high-end graphics, the company said.

The game is playable solo or co-op with a variety of player-versus-environment (PvE) activities, from story missions to world activities. This new chapter builds on all of the original game modes, while bringing new gear and weapons to try out.

The Division Resurgence takes place in a contemporary post-crisis New York City and offers a new perspective on key story events that have taken place in The Division and The Division 2.

In The Division, a pandemic spread by paper money wipes out much of humanity and the social order collapses in places like New York City. In the mobile game, chaos continues to wreak havoc in New York, and as first-wave agents representing the Strategic Homeland Division, players will be tasked to protect civilians against hostile factions and help them build a better future. Players will discover new characters with deep backstories and powerful enemies.

Players can customize their characters by collecting and upgrading their gear to take on any threat they may encounter. As they level up and improve their skills, players will unlock new specializations with unique signature weapons and gadgets that they can swap at any time. This new strategic element will allow players to try new abilities and find the best co-op synergy with fellow Division agents, all at their fingertips.

The Division: Resurgence is being developed and optimized for mobile platforms, with controls and a user interface tailored to ensure a smooth experience on handheld devices for veteran and newcomer players to the franchise alike.