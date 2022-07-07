Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Metaverse firm Yesports has joined forces with the 2021 Liga Latinoamérica (LLA) champions Infinity. This move enables the team to sell a number of team related products in the metaverse. It also marks the first time Yesports has ventured into the Latin America esports community — a community that, in 2020, had an estimated 55 million viewers.

Yesports is a company that works with esports teams to give them a portal into the metaverse. Once a team is set up, its fans have access to a private clubhouse, NFT marketplaces, exclusive VIP tickets to events, and more. For crypto fans, the team’s marketplace is an exclusive option to mint team-based NFTs.

“We are delighted to welcome Infinity, and with them, the whole Latin American esports community, to Yesports,” said Sebastian Quinn, founder and CEO of Yesports, in a press release. “I am also thrilled to be joining Infinity as a Web3 advisor to support their growth. As 2021 LLA champions, INFINITY represents one of many top teams we are bringing onto our world-leading esports NFT marketplace and into Web3.”

Infinity won the 2021 LLA (Riot Games official League of Legends tournament), making them the top LoL team in Latin America. However, LoL isn’t their only game. With success in the esports world, the team has expanded to include a number of other games. Other than LoL, the club has teams for PUBG, Counter-Strike, FIFA, Dota2, and more.