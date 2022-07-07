Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

The Entertainment Software Association announced that it is partnering with ReedPop on next year’s E3. The event, which will be in-person for the first time since 2019, is set to run on the second week of June in Los Angeles. It will feature “in-person consumer components” as well as digital shows.

ReedPop is the company behind the PAX and EGX conferences, as well as New York Comic-Con and Star Wars Celebration. It also owns sites such as GamesIndustry.biz, Eurogamer, and Rock Paper Shotgun. Lance Fensterman, president of ReedPop, said in a statement, “It is a tremendous honor and privilege for ReedPop to take on the responsibility of bringing E3 back in 2023… we’re going to build a world class event to serve the global gaming industry in new and broader ways than we already do at ReedPop through our portfolio of world leading events and web sites.”

The ESA cancelled E3s in 2020 and 2022, due to safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. It held E3 2021 in a digital event. E3 2023 will be a hybrid event, held both in-person and digitally. Stanley Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of the ESA, said in a statement, “The past three years have confirmed that E3 convenes our industry like no other event. ReedPop brings world-class talent and a keen understanding of the video game industry, which will serve to enhance the E3 experience for years to come.”

In the absence of E3, other companies have created a summer games show, the most notable being Summer Game Fest. Kyle Marsden-Kish, ReedPop’s global VP of gaming, will lead the E3 team. He said, “For years, we’ve listened, heard, and studied the global gaming community’s feedback. E3 2023 will be recognizably epic—a return to form that honors what’s always worked—while reshaping what didn’t and setting a new benchmark for video game expos in 2023 and beyond.”