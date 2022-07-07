Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Resolution Games, the developer behind virtual and augmented reality titles like Demeo and Blaston, announced it achieved several growth milestones in 2021. It’s also acquired Stockholm-based company Zenz VR.

Resolution reports its fifth consecutive year of profitability. It also reports nearly 4x growth of B2C revenues and 3x total game downloads in 2021 compared with 2020. Resolution’s talent also increased by 55% compared to the end of last year. It currently has 158 employees.

Tommy Palm, Resolution Games’ CEO, said in a statement, “As an early leader in VR games, we’ve had the opportunity to learn what works best for immersive play and what doesn’t. This experience puts us in a unique position to apply these learnings as we explore the next generation of technologies, including mixed and augmented reality. With VR headset sales seeming to double every year, and the rise of next-gen AR and MR at the doorstep, we find ourselves firmly planted in an era where the early movers will help to define what the next generation of play will be.”

The company also announced its talent-focused acquisition of Zenz VR. Zenz employees will bolster Resolution’s current projects (the acquisition didn’t include any of Zenz’s current IP). Some of the employees have already begun work in Resolution’s AR division. The company also started a U.S.-based subsidiary in Austin, Texas called Resolution Games Inc. Resolution Games co-founder Paul Brady runs the offshoot studio, which has 8 employees.