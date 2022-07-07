Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Ubisoft brought Skull & Bones out of the shadows today, revealing gameplay and a November 8 release date for the pirate-themed open world game.

Skull & Bones will have players exploring the Indian Ocean during the Golden Age of Piracy. You’ll start with a Dhow, a small, unimpressive ship, and eventually work your way up to a fleet. This also means keeping a crew happy — unless you want them to mutiny.

While you can play Skull & Bones alone, you can also join up with friends. You’ll engage in activities like hunting animals, plundering forts and towns, and — of course — attacking and boarding riches-stuffed ships.

You can also opt to join a player-vs.-player server. Here, other players can attack your ship, stealing your treasures. You, however, can return the favor. Infamy will represent your character progression. As you complete your piratey tasks, you’ll gain Infamy and unlock items like new weapons for your ship.

Event MetaBeat 2022 MetaBeat will bring together metaverse thought leaders to give guidance on how metaverse technology will transform the way all industries communicate and do business on October 3-4 in San Francisco, CA. Register Here

Ubisoft is planning post-launch support for the game, all of which it says will be free.