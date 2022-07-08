Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Hiber has teamed up with avatar company Ready Player Me to bring cross-platform 3D avatars into the HiberWorld.

HiberWorld is a platform for user-generated content, and players have created 3.5 million worlds. And now they can use their customizable 3D avatars from Ready Player Me in the virtual landscapes of HiberWorld.

Gothenburg, Sweden-based Hiber said that HiberWorld allows users to seamlessly create games and experiences across millions of connected worlds on their desktop computers and mobile devices.

The latest collaboration with Ready Player Me will allow users to explore new environments in the metaverse under one identity and create virtual experiences for their avatars. In addition, they will be able to immerse themselves in the platform’s various worlds and games including 3D hangouts, challenges, interactive science museums, roller coasters, art showcases, and more.

Ready Player Me provides users with a system to create custom 3D avatars by simply taking a selfie and allows further enhancement options through accessorizing with virtual wearables. Ready Player Me is getting down to the business of connecting the metaverse, the universe of virtual worlds that are all interconnected, like in novels such as Snow Crash and Ready Player One.

Ready Player Me has more than 2,500 partnerships with companies including VRChat, Somnium Space, Spatial, Pixelynx, and The Nemesis. The company raised $13 million for further global expansion at the end of 2021. Earlier this year, the avatar platform closed an additional round of funding, bringing their total raised to $22.5 million.

“From the minute we sat down with our friends at Ready Player Me, we recognized how appealing their customized avatars could be in our HiberWorld. This integration creates a unique and dynamic metaverse experience,” said Hiber CEO Michael Yngfors, in a statement.

Ready Player Me CEO, Timmu Tõke said in a statement, “We have always valued the power of creativity and we love that now, with this integration, users have the ability to create their own Ready Player Me personal avatars and bring them into a world they have created themselves or into a number of other virtual experiences created by HiberWorld users.”

Hiber was founded in 2017.