New features demonstrate rapid time-to-value with measurable gains in productivity and profitability, while reducing environmental impact with energy-efficient automation

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 8, 2022–

In its mission to disrupt the enterprise search and knowledge management markets through its category-defining Knowledge-as-a-Service offering, Pryon was named to the AI50 by leading publisher KMWorld.

Pryon’s full-stack platform orchestrates a suite of proprietary AI engines and models that enables clients to triple levels of accuracy by automating answers from existing content. As the only solution that manages the entire document-to-answer experience from end to end, Pryon is delivering significant return on investment for clients within one month in areas such as customer support and IT help desks.

Tom Hogan, Group Publisher, KMWorld, said, “With organizations recognizing the great potential of AI, it is not surprising that the market size is also expected to increase dramatically. As part of our efforts to focus attention on the innovative knowledge management vendors that are imbuing their offerings with AI and automation, we are highlighting in the KMWorld AI50 those we feel are leading the charge in intelligent knowledge management.”

Customers report rapid time-to-value, expand applications to multiple business units

A newly acquired Fortune 500 customer estimates the following impact from Pryon’s unique capabilities:

Millions of dollars in IT support costs saved

Reduction of overall ticket volume by more than 60%

Tens of thousands of employee hours saved and reallocated to higher-value activities.

Pryon’s innovations are timely as customer satisfaction and employee productivity are coming into focus as key business differentiators in a challenging economy. Because of its ability to deliver rapid ROI via automation, customers are expanding applications into additional business functions, including cybersecurity, data governance, human resources, legal, and more.

By connecting directly to its customers’ applications and knowledge bases in their current locations – including Box.net, Atlassian Confluence, Google Drive, ServiceNow, Microsoft SharePoint, Zendesk, and others – Pryon automatically generates a Knowledge Operating System that delivers interactive question-and-answer experiences directly to customer-facing systems, including chatbots, interactive voice response systems (IVRs), and collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams and Salesforce’s Slack.

Chris Mahl, Pryon’s President and Chief Revenue Officer, said, “Organizations are looking to add value and increase productivity for their customers, partners, and employees. It is extremely gratifying to see Pryon’s full-stack, API-driven architecture plug into clients’ existing content and collaboration systems to activate high-impact knowledge initiatives within weeks. In a tougher economy, the ability to double and triple gains on existing assets is a silver lining that Pryon can deliver.”

Energy-saving advancements and new platform security features

In addition, Pryon has launched version 4.9 leveraging its latest machine learning (ML) innovations for generating the natural language processing (NLP) models used for document ranking and search. The company’s approach uses 75 percent less energy than previous methods by reducing model-training time while delivering elevated levels of accuracy. The Pryon platform’s precision and recall in IRQA-style workloads were measured in client benchmarks as the highest accuracy that is commercially available.

Combined with additional “eco-scaling” innovations to optimize energy consumption at system runtime during ingest and inference, these capabilities mean customers can achieve superior levels of performance in delivering answers to their internal and external users while reducing environmental impact. Sublinear scaling will evolve the platform to support even the most distributed multinational organizations.

To reinforce its role as a trusted partner in its customers’ digital transformation efforts, Pryon has also secured SOC2 Type 1 certification to ensure the highest levels of assurance for deployments. Security enhancements include data encryption of content at rest and in transit; network segmentation; integration with client single sign-on (SSO); encryption of user identification; and advanced cybersecurity measures for detection, response, and remediation.

Kirsten Wolberg, Pryon board member, former DocuSign Chief Technology and Operations Officer (CTOO), and former Salesforce CIO, said, “Pryon’s SOC2 certification reinforces how seriously the team takes the security of its customers’ knowledge ecosystems, especially as business units move Pryon into a more centralized position. This is a great step in positioning the company’s platform as a native part of the enterprise software stack that includes the necessary hardening to support the most demanding of use cases.”

Learn more at https://pryon.com or schedule a free knowledge operating system impact assessment at https://pryon.com/transform.

About Pryon

Pryon is defining the Knowledge-as-a-Service category to help organizations generate new levels of business value from their existing assets. Connecting into their systems of record, Pryon’s platform rapidly fuses complex, unstructured content into a fully connected Knowledge Operating System, tripling the accuracy and power of applications such as AI assistants, chatbots, collaboration tools, and enterprise search. Driven by the vision to change the way the world interacts with knowledge, Igor Jablokov founded Pryon after his previous venture was acquired by Amazon to become the basis of the Alexa platform.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220708005309/en/

Kelly LeVoyer, Pryon Communications (klevoyer@pryoninc.com)