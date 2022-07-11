Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

According to vx-underground, a twitter account that tracks malware, Hacker group ALPHV has reportedly infiltrated game publisher Bandai Namco. By breaching the company’s network security, the group claims to have successfully “ransomed” the publisher.

ALPHV ransomware group (alternatively referred to as BlackCat ransomware group) claims to have ransomed Bandai Namco.



Bandai Namco is an international video game publisher. Bandai Namco video game franchises include Ace Combat, Dark Souls, Dragon Ball*, Soulcaliber, and more. pic.twitter.com/hxZ6N2kSxl — vx-underground (@vxunderground) July 11, 2022

Ransomware is software that goes in and systematically encrypts all files and information on a system or systems. Then, when the process is complete, those responsible ransom the information back to its owners. This has been a popular form of extortion over the last decade.

While surprising news, this isn’t the first ransomware attack on a game company. In 2020, Capcom was compromised by an attack, followed by attacks on Electronic Arts and CD Projekt Red in 2021. All three companies refused to pay the ransom.

One thing to remember: We’re not just talking about games in these attacks. The hacker groups grab as much information as available and encode it as well. In the past, these attacks have led to employee information, company financials and more getting leaked to the public.

We have reached out to Bandai Namco for comment and will update the story with any relevant information.