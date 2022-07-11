Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Edge announced today that it has raised $30 million in its latest round of funding, which it plans to use to expand its Playables sharable game clips. Corner Ventures led the round, alongside Playtika and existing investors Stardom Ventures and AnD Ventures.

According to Edge, Playables are standalone playable bits of gameplay created when gamers clip their own experiences. Users can then “enter” those moments and play them out personally. This works with any game that has incorporated Edge’s SDK. The company plans to use the funding to build out their tools.

Marvin Tien, co-founder and general partner at Corner, said in a statement, “Edge is expanding the gaming industry by giving gamers the power to create playable content in a way that is as fast and as easy as uploading a video to social media. We are excited to be joining Edge at this important stage in its lifecycle and look forward to helping it realize its mission of transforming videos we used to watch into game highlights we can play.”

In an interview with GamesBeat, Edge CEO Asaf Gazit described what Playables mean for the gaming community: “We see a triangle of three parts: gamers, content creators and game studios. For gamers, Playables changes the way they engage with content and content creators … . It helps them to engage with the most exciting moments, and it allows them to express themselves, and how they would do it … . On the content creator side, what they’re looking for constantly is ways to engage with their audience, to make a much more exciting engagement than just chat on Twitch. They want to express themselves, and now they have the opportunity to create events and challenges around their own plays.”