Netflix announced the latest game it’s developing, called Kingdom: The Blood. It’s a single-player and multiplayer action RPG based on the popular Korean show Kingdom. The game will launch on PC and mobile.

Kingdom: The Blood’s single-player mode will follow the story of the show, which is a zombie horror show set in 16th century Korea. Players can make their own characters, as well. The game also has multiplayer modes including conquest mode, a multi-boss battle mode, and PvP combat.

Action Square, the game’s developer, is making the title with respect to the show’s period elements. The character creation will include historically accurate clothing options, according to Netflix. Action Square also hired a professional Korean sword dancer to recreate the series’ hack-and-slash action.

During Netflix Geeked Week, the platform announced several other games based on its popular shows, including The Queen’s Gambit, Too Hot to Handle and Shadow & Bone. It’s not clear whether the game will also launch on Netflix’s platform as well as PC, but the addition of a “mobile” release would seem to imply that.