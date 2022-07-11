Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Nintendo today announced that it has appointed Devon Pritchard as the executive vice president of sales, marketing, and communications. Pritchard will report to Doug Bowser in the new role.

Pritchard has been with Nintendo for 16 years, and previously served as the executive vice president of business affairs and publisher relations. She was acting executive of the role she now occupies during the releases of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Nintendo Switch Sports.

Bowser said in a statement, “Devon’s years of leadership at Nintendo give her a deep understanding of our people, our products and our fans. I have worked closely with Devon over the years and know she will use her knowledge of the brand and unique skill set to help expand our markets, drive engagement and grow our business through fresh ideas and inspired thinking that will help Nintendo continue to put smiles on the faces of our customers.”