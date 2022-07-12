Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Today is the beginning of Prime Day 2022, Amazon’s yearly sale — which, conversely, lasts longer than a day. To mark the occasion, Amazon shared with GamesBeat some numbers on the growth of Prime Gaming in the two years it has existed.

Amazon launched Prime Gaming — or rather, relaunched the Twitch Prime service as Prime Gaming — in 2020. The company claims the number of Prime members who use Prime Gaming has grown by more than 120% over the last two years. One of the hallmarks of the service is the monthly offering of free games and in-game items for subscribers. According to Amazon, Prime members claimed more than 420 million offers and 80 million free games in 2021 alone.

The games on offer with Prime Gaming range from triple-A titles to indies — and Amazon is giving both away as part of its Prime Day deals. Josh Dodson, head of business development and operations at Prime Gaming, told GamesBeat in an email interview, “The Prime Gaming value to publishers is the awareness our program drives and the lift in engagement they see in their content. We help them acquire new users, retain existing players, win back lapsed players, and give access to a highly engaged userbase.”

In 2021, Prime Gaming’s free games and content — which consisted of 100+ free games and over 675 in-game content offers — made up over $21,600 in value per Prime member. Dodson added to GamesBeat, “We will continue to put players first and work to provide the best games and game content possible. Prime Gaming will continue to build on the portfolio of games and game content we offer and will look to increase the overall value of our offering to players.”