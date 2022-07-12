Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Universally Speaking, a gaming end-to-end service provider, announced that it has appointed Andrew Brown as CEO. Vicki Peggs, the company’s founder, will remain with the company as a non-executive director and an advisor to the board of directors.

Brown previously served as CMO of Keyword Studios, and has worked in several positions at Activision. He said in a statement, “I am honored to join Universally Speaking in the role of CEO. The expertise, passion and drive I have witnessed already from the staff across our business is inspiring. I am excited to work with our talented team to continue the successes of the past and build pathways to continued growth in the future.”

Universally Speaking offers QA and localization services for games publishers. It works with companies like Netmarble, NetEase, Meta, Sumo, Tencent, Bandai Namco EU/US, and 2K, among others. The company announced it had opened a new studio in Liverpool last May.

Peggs added, “As founder of Universally Speaking 18 years ago, I could not imagine the amazing journey the company would undertake. Growing from a small business to a company that employs hundreds of people in over fifty countries, I have been humbled to have been part of that success. Andrew is the perfect appointment, with exemplary leadership and vision that will challenge and empower our talent, driving the business forward for years to come.”