Studio MDHR said Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, the downloadable content for Cuphead, has sold more than a million units.

The Delicious Last Course was originally revealed in 2018 for a 2019 launch date, but it was delayed until June 30, 2022.

In the game, Cuphead and Mugman are joined by a third character Ms. Chalice. Players will get some new items and will face a new set of bosses on a new island. The DLC is available on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

“Cuphead DLC has gone platinum, selling 1M copies!,” said Maja Moldenhauer, cofounder of Studio MDHR, in a Facebook post. “We are floored with all the love, feedback, shared experiences and fan art we’ve received in the last week. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

I have some history with Cuphead, and over the years I have come to appreciate its artistry, even though I never got more than three levels into it. I gave the DLC a try at the recent Summer Game Fest and it was quite enjoyable, but I can’t say I made any headway in it. Maybe one of these days I will get to it, but Mike Minotti of GamesBeat was able to beat it.