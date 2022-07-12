Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Magic Leap announced the Magic Leap 2 mixed reality headsets for the enterprise will debut starting at $3,300 on September 30.

The Florida company announced commercial availability for its next generation enterprise augmented reality platform, Magic Leap 2, which it described as the most advanced and immersive enterprise AR devices on the market. The prices are heft and show that the cool AR tech still comes at a price. But hey, at least you get to play around with an early version of the metaverse.

The product will be available in three editions.

Magic Leap 2 Base: for professionals and developers, starts at $3,300 and includes a one-year limited warranty.

Event MetaBeat 2022 MetaBeat will bring together metaverse thought leaders to give guidance on how metaverse technology will transform the way all industries communicate and do business on October 3-4 in San Francisco, CA. Register Here

Magic Leap 2 Developer Pro: provides access to developer tools, sample projects, enterprise-grade features and monthly early releases for development and test purposes, starts at $4,100 and includes a 1-year limited warranty.

Magic Leap 2 Enterprise: for environments that require flexible, large scale IT deployments and robust enterprise features. Includes quarterly software releases fully manageable via enterprise UEM/MDM solutions. Comes with 2 years of access to enterprise features and updates and will start at $5,000 and includes an extended 2-year limited warranty.

Insight has been selected to be Magic Leap’s U.S. reseller for Magic Leap 2 devices, accessories and solutions.

The company said the headset was coming last year, after Magic Leap raised $500 million at a $2 billion valuation.

Magic Leap has gone through a whirlwind. Founded in 2010 by Rony Abovitz, the company set out to be a pioneer in augmented reality and mixed reality technologies. Abovitz raised $2.6 billion in multiple rounds and developed the Magic Leap One, a mixed reality headset that debuted in August 2018.

But sales were slow for the $2,295 device, as consumers didn’t dive into the expensive tech. Finally, in April 2020, Magic Leap decided to shut down its consumer division and laid off about 1,000 employees, or half its workforce. In May 2020, Abovitz announced he would replace himself as CEO (while staying on the board) just as the company got a major lifeline with at least another $350 million raise.

In September 2020, the board appointed Peggy Johnson as CEO. She’s a a former Microsoft executive, and this was part of a plan to double down on the enterprise markets. Enterprises are more likely to buy expensive AR headsets because they can see the value in applications such as AR training, which can be used to replace expensive training programs for new employees that can cost tens of thousands of dollars or more.

The good thing for now is that Magic Leap has the jump on rivals in getting a new version of its technology onto the market.